19-year-old woman charged with murder of 17-year-old in South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WISH) — An arrest warrant has been issued for a 19-year-old woman charged with the November murder of a 17-year-old in South Bend.
The South Bend Police Department announced the issuing of the warrant for Alexis Willocks in a Facebook post Wednesday night. Willocks is charged with murdering Anika Henderson, who was shot on Nov. 8 and later died at the hospital.
Police say Willocks is not currently in custody and should be considered armed and dangerous. She is 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weighs 110 pounds.
Anyone who locates her is asked to call 911.
Anonymous tips can be submitted to Michiana Crime Stoppers by calling 800-342-7867.