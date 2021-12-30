Indiana News

19-year-old woman charged with murder of 17-year-old in South Bend

An arrest warrant was issued for Alexis Willocks on Dec. 29, 2021. (Provided Photo/South Bend Police Department Facebook page)

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WISH) — An arrest warrant has been issued for a 19-year-old woman charged with the November murder of a 17-year-old in South Bend.

The South Bend Police Department announced the issuing of the warrant for Alexis Willocks in a Facebook post Wednesday night. Willocks is charged with murdering Anika Henderson, who was shot on Nov. 8 and later died at the hospital.

Police say Willocks is not currently in custody and should be considered armed and dangerous. She is 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weighs 110 pounds.

Anyone who locates her is asked to call 911.

Anonymous tips can be submitted to Michiana Crime Stoppers by calling 800-342-7867.