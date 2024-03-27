$1M winning Mega Millions ticket sold in Fort Wayne

Mega Millions tickets are shown July 28, 2023, in Indianapolis. (WISH Photo/Gregg Montgomery)

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WISH) — One Hoosier Lottery Mega Millions ticket purchased in Fort Wayne matched all five numbers Tuesday and is worth $1 million!

The winning ticket was purchased at Lassus Handy Dandy, 3220 N. Anthony Blvd.

According to Hoosier Lottery, the winning Mega Millions number is 7-11-22-29-38 with the Mega Ball of 4.

Players can check their tickets with the free Hoosier Lottery Mobile App. The Mega Millions jackpot for Friday is estimated at $20 million.