$1M winning Powerball ticket sold in Evansville

Blank forms for the Powerball lottery sit Jan. 12, 2021, in a bin at a local grocery store, in Des Moines, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — Anyone who bought a Powerball ticket last week in Evansville might be Indiana’s newest millionaire!

A $1 million winning ticket for Wednesday’s drawing was purchased at Thorntons #85, 114 S. Rosenberger Ave., the Hoosier Lottery says.

The winning Powerball numbers for Wednesday, May 31, are 2-4-54-61-62 with a Powerball of 14.

Players can check their tickets online or with the free Hoosier Lottery Mobile app.

The winning ticket holder should put their ticket in a safe place, consider meeting with a financial advisor, and contact Hoosier Lottery customer service at 1-800-955-6886 for specific claim instructions.

Indiana had the very first Powerball jackpot winner in 1992 and leads the nation in Powerball jackpot wins with 39.

Powerball overall odds are 1 in 25.