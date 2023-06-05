$1M winning Powerball ticket sold in Evansville
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — Anyone who bought a Powerball ticket last week in Evansville might be Indiana’s newest millionaire!
A $1 million winning ticket for Wednesday’s drawing was purchased at Thorntons #85, 114 S. Rosenberger Ave., the Hoosier Lottery says.
The winning Powerball numbers for Wednesday, May 31, are 2-4-54-61-62 with a Powerball of 14.
Players can check their tickets online or with the free Hoosier Lottery Mobile app.
The winning ticket holder should put their ticket in a safe place, consider meeting with a financial advisor, and contact Hoosier Lottery customer service at 1-800-955-6886 for specific claim instructions.
Indiana had the very first Powerball jackpot winner in 1992 and leads the nation in Powerball jackpot wins with 39.
Powerball overall odds are 1 in 25.