Indiana News

2 adults, 3 juveniles arrested in Gary after chase in stolen vehicle ends with crash

GARY, Ind. (WISH) — Two adults and three juveniles were arrested Monday after a car chase with police after an attempted traffic stop, involving a stolen vehicle in Gary, according to Indiana State Police.

At 12:54 a.m. on Monday, a trooper was patrolling on 25th Avenue near Chase Street when noticing a Kia driving past a stop sign without stopping.

The trooper attempted to initiate a traffic stop, but the car kept going. Police began to pursuit the car in a chase.

Police checked the registration of the car and found the vehicle was reported stolen through the Chicago Police Department.

During the chase, the Kia crashes into a ramp. Five people fled from the car and was later caught and arrested.

The adults were identified as Tyrone Brandon, 19, from Gary, Indiana, and Tyrone Kirkman, 18, from Chicago, Illinois. The other three passengers have not been identified because they are minors.

Brandon and Kirkman were taken to Lake County Jail while the three juveniles were taken to the Lake County Juvenile Center.

Brandon has been preliminarily charged with auto theft, resisting law enforcement, unauthorized control of a vehicle, and reckless driving in a work zone. He also had warrants prior to this incident that included armed robbery, battery by means of a deadly weapon and theft of a fire arm.

Kirkman is preliminary charged with auto theft, resisting law enforcement with a vehicle, unauthorizes control of a vehicle, and false informing.

Kirkman was identified as the driver of the car during the pursuit. Police located in the car several items used in thefts including numerous pairs of rubber gloves, screw drivers and flashlights.