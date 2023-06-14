2 arrested after drug, counterfeit pill investigation in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ind. (WISH) — Two people were arrested at their home in Columbus Monday after police found over $3,000 worth of counterfeit pills and other drugs, police say.

The Joint Narcotics Enforcement Team ended their drug trafficking investigation involving Dawnya Ward, 51, and Larry Ward, 56, after identifying both suspects as retail distributors of various controlled substances, a release said Wednesday.

JNET obtained a search warrant to search Ward’s residence in the 1500 block of Union Street. Both suspects were taken into custody before police began to search the home.

Columbus police found suspected methamphetamine, fentanyl, marijuana, K2/Spice, drug paraphernalia, and a digital scale at the home. 188 suspected counterfeit Oxycodone 30 mg pills were also found.

The pills were later field tested and came back positive for fentanyl. Police say the total street value for the pills is $3,700. Testing also revealed that six out of 10 fentanyl-laced fake prescription pills contained a potentially fatal dose of fentanyl.

According to a release, during a post-Miranda interview with Dawnya reportedly admitted to selling hundreds of counterfeit oxycodone pills.

Both Dawnya and Larry are being preliminary charged with dealing in methamphetamine and dealing in a narcotic drug.