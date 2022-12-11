Indiana News

2 arrested after stealing over $500,000 from trucking company

BENTON COUNTY, Ind (WISH) — Two people were arrested Friday for stealing over $500,000 from a Benton County trucking company over the past 5 years, according to Indiana State Police.

Detectives from the Lafayette Post began their investigation in July when ISP was requested to investigate allegations that Toni Walter, 56, had stolen a large sum of money from her employer, Coogle Enterprises. Toni worked as the office manager/accountant.

Investigators revealed that Toni used multiple methods to steal funds from the company, including writing numerous unauthorized checks to Donald Walter Jr., 57, and herself, according to a release.

Police were able to execute multiple search warrants and found that over $500,000 had been stolen from the company since 2017.

Detectives arrested Toni and Donald and both were taken to Benton County Jail. Toni is being charged with corrupt business influence, two counts of money laundering, five counts of theft and counterfeiting. Donald is being charged with corrupt business influence, money laundering and five counts of aiding, inducing, or causing theft.