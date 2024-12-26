2 arrested in fatal shooting on Christmas Day in Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WISH) — Two men were arrested on preliminary murder charges in connection with a Christmas Day shooting in an area with businesses north of downtown Fort Wayne, police say.

News 8 has reached out to the Allen County Coroner’s Office for the name of the man who was found dead Wednesday night in the 1600 block of Wells Street. The area in June 2023 included a day care center, an auto dealership, a phone store, the former Fort Wayne Navy Club, the Fort Wayne Metaphysical Chapel, a Salvadoran restaurant, and a few houses, according to Google Maps.

Investigators with the Fort Wayne Police Department gang and violent crimes unit and the vice/narcotics division arrested Chad Allen Kinney, 46, and Shawn Christopher Williams, 47. They were being held without bond Thursday afternoon in the Allen County jail.

Online court records did not show cases for either man on Thursday afternoon in connection to the Christmas Day shooting.

The online records show Williams had been wanted since June on a warrant for violating probation after pleading guilty to drug charges in January 2023. He was listed in the records as being from Fort Wayne.

Kinney had pleaded guilty in May 2016 to unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon. The online court record for that case showed Kinney received an eight-year sentence and had been incarcerated in the state’s Westville Correctional Facility.

Williams was arrested about 10:30 p.m. Wednesday near the intersection of Stellhorn and Maplecrest roads. That’s a retail area about 6 miles northeast of downtown.

Kinney was arrested about 1 p.m. Thursday in the 5600 block of Kelso Lane. That’s in a residential area north of the I-69 interchange for Goshen Road, State Road 930, U.S. 30 and U.S. 33.

Fort Wayne Police Department officers were called just after 6:30 p.m. Wednesday to a report of shots fired near the intersection of West Fourth and Wells streets. A short time later, they were called a block north, to the 1600 block of Wells Street, where they found the man with gunshot wounds. Medics say the man died where he was found.

Anyone with information was asked to call the department at 260-427-1201, or contact the Greater Fort Wayne Crime Stoppers at 260-436-7867 or through its P3 app.