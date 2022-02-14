Indiana News

2 bodies found in alley behind northern Indiana strip mall

ELKHART, Ind. (AP) — Police are investigating the deaths of two people whose bodies were found Sunday behind a northern Indiana outlet mall.

Elkhart police officers were called to the scene after the bodies of a male and a female were discovered about 10 a.m. Sunday in an alley behind a Papa John’s restaurant located in the strip mall.

Both were pronounced dead at the scene. Police have not released the names of the deceased individuals or their causes of death.

The Elkhart police department’s homicide unit is investigating and officials have asked anyone with information about the two deaths to contact police.