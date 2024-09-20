2 bodies found in St. Mary’s River near Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WISH) — The Fort Wayne Police Department is investigating the deaths of two adults whose bodies were found Friday in the St. Mary’s River.

Community volunteers were cleaning debris from the St. Mary’s River near Guldlin Park. The volunteers found the bodies in the river east of the Guldlin Park boat ramp and contacted police at 1 p.m. Officers responded to the scene alongside members of the Fort Wayne Fire Department Water Rescue and Recovery Team, who assisted with the removal of the bodies from the river.

Investigators responded to the scene to investigate and collect evidence. The Fort Wayne Police Department asks that anyone with information related to this incident contact investigators at 260-427-1201 or Crime Stoppers using the P3 Tips app.