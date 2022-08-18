2 charged in murder of Evansville firefighter, including his widow

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — Prosecutors in Vanderburgh County have charged two people in the 2019 murder of an Evansville firefighter.
Elizabeth Fox-Doerr and Larry Richmond, Sr., each face counts of murder and conspiracy to commit murder in the death of Fox-Doerr’s husband, Robert Doerr.
Doerr was found shot to death in the driveway of his Evansville home in February of 2019.
Prosecutors filed perjury charges in July against Fox-Doerr surrounding the investigation.
Richmond is currently serving a federal prison sentence on gun charges.
Robert Doerr spent more than 30 years working with the Evansville Fire Department.
Evansville Fire Department Division Chief Mike Larson released this statement on the case:
First off, the Evansville fire department would like to thank our brothers and sisters with the Evansville Police Department, their detectives and all the other agencies involved for keeping us updated throughout this entire investigation. They worked tirelessly day in and day out following every lead no matter how big or how small.
Even if it was a dead end they didn’t quit. It’s because of that dedication in finding the truth that brought us to today’s announcement. It’s been approximately 3 1/2 years since we lost our brother Robbie to the senseless crime. The citizens of Evansville lost a fire fighter who always went above and beyond the call of duty to save lives and property. Even more importantly he was a son, a brother, a father and a grandfather.
His brothers and sisters of this department were robbed that night and we are now able to bring some closure to this nightmare we’ve been living for the last 3 1/2 years. We are relieved that the long wait is over and the individuals involved in this murder are being brought to justice for not only Robbie‘s murder but the pain they’ve caused his family his friends and our department thank you.
Evansville Fire Department Division Chief Mike Larson