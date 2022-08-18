Indiana News

2 charged in murder of Evansville firefighter, including his widow

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — Prosecutors in Vanderburgh County have charged two people in the 2019 murder of an Evansville firefighter.

Elizabeth Fox-Doerr and Larry Richmond, Sr., each face counts of murder and conspiracy to commit murder in the death of Fox-Doerr’s husband, Robert Doerr.

Doerr was found shot to death in the driveway of his Evansville home in February of 2019.

Prosecutors filed perjury charges in July against Fox-Doerr surrounding the investigation.

Richmond is currently serving a federal prison sentence on gun charges.

Robert Doerr spent more than 30 years working with the Evansville Fire Department.

Evansville Fire Department Division Chief Mike Larson released this statement on the case: