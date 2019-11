KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) – Two young brothers are dead following a farming accident in northern Indiana.

According to authorities, the 3-year-old and 5-year-old were hit by a semi-grain trailer.

The two brothers had wandered to the property next to their home when they were hit. The driver of the truck did not see them.

Police said the boys’ mother was in their home with another child at the time of the accident.