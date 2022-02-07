Indiana News

2 dead, 1 injured in Marion homicide case; suspect arrested

MARION, Ind. (WISH) — The Marion Police Department has arrested a suspect after two people were killed and a third injured.

Johnathon Dischner, 37, was arrested in the case.

Police were called to the 200 block of W. 1st St. Sunday night around 6:45. Investigators say a man was yelling for the police.

Police arrived to find two adults dead. A third victim had a “severe laceration,” according to police.

Dischner was arrested on the scene on preliminary charges of two counts of murder and one count of attempted murder. He was taken to the Grant County Jail.

The names of the victims have not been released.

No other information has been released.