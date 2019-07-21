2 dead after semi fails to see slowed traffic on I-70

BRAZIL, Ind. (WISH/WTWO) — Two people died Friday night in a four-vehicle crash on Interstate 70 in Clay County.

Indiana State Police responded to the crash around 5:30 p.m. Friday in the emergency lane near the 21 mile marker.

ISP said the crash occurred when traffic was merged into the left lane to avoid a stalled semi. Another semi, driven by Serge Marquis, 54, of Quebec, Canada, failed to recognize that traffic was slowing and hit a passenger vehicle driven by 67-year-old Dolores Soroa of West Miami, Florida. That vehicle was forced into the median.

(Provided Photo/ISP)

The semi kept going, hitting a pickup pulling a trailer. Then the semi left the road and came to a stop in the wood line.

A third semi hit a ramp that fell off the pickup’s trailer and was stuck in the road.

Soroa and her passenger, 70-year-old Anelis Nora Herrera Perez, of Cuba, were pronounced deceased.

The results of the crash investigation will be turned over to the Clay County Prosecutor’s Office, ISP said.

On Sunday, a mother and her twin daughters died in a crash on I-465 when a semi driver plowed into stopped traffic, striking seven vehicles and leaving seven people injured.

