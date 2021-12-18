Indiana News

2 dead after semis collide on Indiana Toll Road

by: Josh Doering
ELKHART, Ind. (WISH) — Two people are dead following a crash involving two semi-trailers on the Indiana Toll Road early Saturday morning.

Indiana State Police say an International semi was traveling westbound near mile marker 90.5 just after 1 a.m. That is about a mile and a half west of Elkhart exit 92.

The semi crossed the median for an unknown reason and entered the eastbound lanes. It was hit by a semi traveling east, which caught on fire.

ISP say the driver of the eastbound semi was pronounced dead and the driver of the International semi died at the hospital.

The investigation is ongoing.

