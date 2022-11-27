Indiana News

2 dead after single-vehicle crash on I-65 in Lake County

The logo for the Indiana State Police on the side of a police cruiser. (WISH Photo)

LAKE COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) — Two people died after a vehicle ran off I-65, crashing into a tree and catching on fire in Lake County early Sunday morning, according to Indiana State Police.

At 7 a.m. Sunday, troopers responded to a single-vehicle crash on I-65 at the 240-mile marker. The 240 mile-marker is the exit ramp to State Road 2.

Preliminary investigation shows that a blue 2013 Chevrolet Cruze was traveling northbound on I-65 near the 240-mile marker when the vehicle ran off the roadway for unknown reasons, according to a media release. The vehicle struck a large tree and caught on fire.

Witnesses were able to remove the driver from the vehicle but were not able to get the passenger out before the car became fully engulfed in flames.

Both the passenger and the diver were pronounced dead at the scene. There were also three dogs inside the vehicle that also died as a result of the crash.

The names of the deceased have not been released at this time.