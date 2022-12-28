Indiana News

2 dead after train hits car in Madison County

ANDERSON, Ind. (WISH) — Two men died Wednesday morning after their car was hit by a train west in Madison County.

Chad Stafford and Stephen Stafford II were in a Chevrolet Impala, traveling north on County Road 400 West, when they got close to some railroad tracks, according to Sheriff Scott Mellinger.

According to Mellinger, the train engineer said the car never slowed down for the crossing.

The engineer told investigators he sounded his horn as the car approached and hit it on the passenger side.

The sheriff’s office did not provide the ages of the two men or say if they were related.

The crash remains under investigation.