2 dead in crash involving State Trooper on Indiana Toll Road

STEUBEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – A crash involving an Indiana State Trooper left two people dead on the Indiana Toll Road Tuesday afternoon.

According to Indiana State Police, two troopers were responding to a vehicle crash in rural LaGrange County with lights and sirens around 4:00 p.m. Trooper Jacob Bill and Trooper Osbaldo Regalado were both traveling west on the Toll Road near Fremont when Regalado swerved to the right lane to avoid slowing traffic. During the maneuver, he crashed into the back of a white Ford SUV. Both vehicles continued off the road and crashed into the guardrail.

The driver of the SUV, 76-year-old Terry Wentworth of Mishawaka, was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver’s wife and front seat passenger, 74-year-old Gloria Wentworth was flown to the hospital where she later died.

Trooper Regalado was taken in an ambulance to a Fort Wayne hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Indiana State Police are investigating the crash and will turn over a full report to the Steuben County Prosecutor’s Office for review.