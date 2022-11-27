Indiana News

2 dead in fatal crash involving train in Rush County

RUSHVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — A fatal crash involving a vehicle and a train killed two people early Sunday morning.

According to Rush County’s Sheriff’s Office, at 2 a.m., the Rush County Sheriff’s Department dispatch center received a report of a serious crash involving a passenger vehicle and a train in Arlington, Indiana on County Road 700 West. Arlington is about 47 miles southeast of Indianapolis.

Two people were found dead as a result of the crash upon arrival of law enforcement.

No injuries were reported on the train.

No further information will be released at this time pending identification and notification, police said.