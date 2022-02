Indiana News

2 dead in Monticello house fire

MONTICELLO, Ind. (WISH) — A house fire in Monticello has killed two people.

Emergency crews were called to the 3200 block of N. Lakeshore Dr. just before 2 a.m.

Crews arrived to find a house fully engulfed in flames.

After the fire was put out, investigators discovered two people deceased in the the home.

Names of the deceased have not yet been released.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.