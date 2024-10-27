2 detained after raids in connection to fatal festival shooting

NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WISH) — Officers from multiple law enforcement agencies on Sunday executed search warrants at different locations relating to a fatal shooting at the Harvest Homecoming Festival.

Around 6 a.m. Sunday, tactical teams from the New Albany Police Department, the Jeffersonville Police Department, the Louisville Metropolitan Police Department, SWAT (Special Weapons and Tactical) teams, and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) struck four addresses in New Albany, an address in Jeffersonville, and an address in Louisville, Kentucky.

According to New Albany police, the focus of the operation was to recover evidence relating to the case. Two people were detained during the raids, one of whom had a direct connection to the case. Evidence, including several guns, were recovered during the operation.