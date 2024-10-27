2 detained after raids in connection to fatal festival shooting
NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WISH) — Officers from multiple law enforcement agencies on Sunday executed search warrants at different locations relating to a fatal shooting at the Harvest Homecoming Festival.
Around 6 a.m. Sunday, tactical teams from the New Albany Police Department, the Jeffersonville Police Department, the Louisville Metropolitan Police Department, SWAT (Special Weapons and Tactical) teams, and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) struck four addresses in New Albany, an address in Jeffersonville, and an address in Louisville, Kentucky.
According to New Albany police, the focus of the operation was to recover evidence relating to the case. Two people were detained during the raids, one of whom had a direct connection to the case. Evidence, including several guns, were recovered during the operation.
“Today is a good day for our community. Great strides were made today to ensure justice for Bryce and the others wounded during this act of senseless violence. Our team has worked tirelessly from the time of the incident to get to where we are today. Cases of this type are complicated and time consuming but our commitment to our community is our primary driving factor.
I’d like to extend gratitude to the entire New Albany Police team, particularly our Criminal Investigations Unit, as well as the Indiana State Police, Jeffersonville Police Dept., Floyd County Sheriff’s Dept., Louisville Metro Police, US Marshal’s Office, ATF, FBI and the Floyd County Prosecutor’s Office for their continued assistance and cooperation regarding this matter.”
Todd Bailey, New Albany police chief