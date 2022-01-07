Indiana News

2 die after vehicle struck by train in Terre Haute

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) — Police say two people have died after their vehicle was struck by a train at a railroad crossing in western Indiana.

Police in Terre Haute said Brianna Clark and Subrina Smith died from their injuries after being ejected from the vehicle. Their ages and hometowns haven’t been released.

Police responded to the crash about 12:37 a.m.

Officers found a motorist had attempted to drive around lowered crossing arms.

The impact resulted in two occupants of the vehicle being ejected.