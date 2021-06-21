Indiana News

2 early-morning tornadoes damage buildings, uproot trees in northern Indiana

SYRACUSE, Ind. (WISH) — Two early-morning tornadoes Monday destroyed barns, damaged roofs and power lines, and ripped trees in northern Indiana, the National Weather Service said Monday afternoon.

Both tornadoes had maximum winds of 100 mph and were assigned EF1 ratings, according to the weather service office located in Syracuse. No injuries were reported.

South of South Bend in rural St. Joseph County, a tornado touched down at 2:07 a.m. Monday a mile south of Woodland. The tornado traveled about a mile in two minutes, and lifted about a mile north-northeast of Wyatt. Healthy trees were uprooted, a grove of pine trees was snapped, and a barn roof was removed.

In Steuben County, a tornado touched down around 2:52 a.m. Monday west of Interstate 69 about 3 miles northeast of Lake James. The tornado traveled 10 miles in 12 minutes, and lifted about a mile east of the small crossroads of York near the Indiana-Ohio state line. The twister extensively damaged trees at the Country Meadows Golf Course, which sits south of Pokagon State Park. A barn was destroyed west of the town of Fremont, and several trees and roofs were damaged in Fremont. Another barn and several outbuildings were destroyed on a farmstead south of the town of Clear Lake.

Three tornadoes have hit Indiana since Friday.

The Enhanced Fujita Scale, or EF Scale, in use since 2007, is used to assign a tornado a rating based on estimated wind speeds and related damage. Its uses 3-second gusts estimated at the point of damage based on a judgment of eight levels of damage against 28 indicators. The weather service is the only federal agency with authority to provide official tornado EF Scale ratings.