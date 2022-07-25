Indiana News

2 from Dekalb County die in what police believe was murder-suicide

A strip of yellow crime scene tape with police lights in the background. (WISH Photo from file)

AUBURN, Ind. (WISH) — A man and a woman from DeKalb County died after a domestic situation that led to what police believe was a murder-suicide.

At 8:40 a.m. Monday, officers from the Auburn Police Department went to residence in the 800 block of Griswold Court to investigate a report of shots fired, Indiana State Police say.

According to ISP, as officers arrived, a black vehicle left the area. Officers attempted to initiate a traffic stop with the vehicle leaving, but the driver fled.

Officers from Auburn PD, Dekalb County Sheriff’s Office, and ISP became involved in a vehicle pursuit that ran southeast of Auburn on County Road 46A and ended up northbound on County Road 51, police say.

According to police, officers successfully set up a tire deflation device on County Road 51 at State Road 8. The black vehicle continued fleeing at slow speeds north on County Road 51. Officers reported shots being fired from within the vehicle approaching County Road 40, police say.

The vehicle came to a stop on County Road 51, according to ISP.

Police found the man and woman with gunshot wounds. They died at the scene.

According to police, no officers were injured, no shots were fired by officers, and no one was injured at the Griswold Court residence where this all began.

According to ISP, investigators are working with the DeKalb County Coroner’s office to confirm identities of the man and woman.

Mental health resources