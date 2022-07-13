Indiana News

2 girls pulled from Lake Michigan at Marquette Park Beach; 1 dead

GARY, Ind. (WISH) — A 9-year-old girl has died and a 14-year-old girl is recovering after they were pulled out of Lake Michigan at Marquette Park Beach, according to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources.

According to the DNR, around 2:45 p.m. Tuesday, a witness observed two girls struggling in the water in an unguarded part of the beach. Visitors pulled one of the girls from the water.

The Lake County Sheriff’s Department helicopter located the missing girl in the water, and directed responders to her location, the DNR said.

The DNR did not say which girl was pulled from the beach, and It was not known which girl was still in the water at the time when the helicopter located her.

According to the DNR, the 14-year old girl was treated and released. However, the 9-year-old girl died at the hospital.

The Lake County coroner will conduct an autopsy to determine the cause of death.