2 Greyhound bus crash passengers get lawyers with plans to sue

A worker helps clear the wreckage of a Greyhound bus that collided with tractor-trailers on the exit ramp to a rest area on westbound Interstate 70 in Highland, Ill., on Wednesday, July 12, 2023. (Christian Gooden/St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP)

ST. LOUIS, Missouri (KMOV) — Two individuals injured when a Greyhound bus from Indianapolis crashed last week have retained lawyers with the intent to sue.

Brady McAninch and John Hipskind of Hipskind & McAninch, LLC confirmed to KMOV-TV in St. Louis that two passengers injured in a crash near Highland, Illinois, have retained their services.

Hipskind & McAninch, LLC has offices in St. Louis, Belleville, Illinois and Highland, Illinois. The personal injury lawyers are not revealing the identities of their clients at this time.

“Our clients are still in active treatment trying to figure out the extent of their injuries,” McAninch said.

Three people died and 14 were injured, and six others left the scene with little to no injuries.

Madison County Coroner Stephen P. Nonn identified the deceased publicly Thursday as Juan E. Vasquez-Rodriguez, 34, of New Jersey, Buford Paya, 71, of Arizona, and Bradley D. Donovan, 47, of Springfield, Illinois.

Illinois State Police say the Greyhound bus hit three semi-trucks that were parked in the off-ramp on a rest stop on westbound I-70 near Highland just before 2 a.m. on Wednesday, July 12. The Greyhound bus was traveling from Indianapolis to St. Louis.

The National Transportation Safety Board said the investigation into the crash may take up to two years.

“Once their investigation is complete, we’ll pick up our investigation and determine whether or not there are any other entities that needed to be added to the lawsuit,” Hipskind said.

No lawsuits have been filed yet. News 4 reached out to Greyhound and didn’t get a response as of Monday afternoon.