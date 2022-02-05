Indiana News

2 Hoosiers, ages 12 and 50, die in 2 separate off-road vehicle crashes

(WISH) — Two Hoosiers died in separate off-road vehicle crashes, one Friday afternoon in southern Indiana and another on Saturday morning in northeastern Indiana, the Indiana Department of Natural Resources says.

Suzanne Tippman, 50, of Fort Wayne, died after an off-road vehicle tipped while making a sharp turn on a frozen pond on private property, conversation officers say. Thomas Tippman, 51, of Fort Wayne, was driving the vehicle with three passengers about 12:30 a.m. Saturday on the property near the 8600 block of Flutter Road in Fort Wayne. Suzanne Tippman died at Parkview Medical Center in Fort Wayne. No one on the vehicle wore helmets or other safety equipment.

About 4 p.m. Friday on State Road 11 in the southern Indiana town of Elizabeth, a 12-year-old from Elizabeth died after an off-road vehicle crash in Harrison County. A news release from the Department of Natural Resources did not have the 12-year-old’s gender or name. The 12-year-old died early Saturday morning at Norton’s Children’s Hospital in Louisville, Kentucky. A 13-year-old was driving the vehicle on which the 12-year-old was riding. The 13-year-old, whose gender or name were not shared in the release, was uninjured. The release did not say whether the children were wearing any safety gear.

Investigations of the incidents have not been completed.