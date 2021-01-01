Indiana News

2 Indiana deputies shoot, kill man who fled traffic stop

Marshall County Sheriff's Department logo. (Image Provided/Marshall County Sheriff's Department/Facebook)
by: Associated Press
KNOX, Ind. (AP/WISH) — State police say two northern Indiana deputies fatally shot a 63-year-old man after he allegedly drove toward officers he was trying to elude following an attempted traffic stop.

Indiana State Police, who are investigating the shooting, say the pursuit began just before midnight Thursday when a Marshall County Sheriff’s deputy tried to stop a red Chevrolet pickup truck for a traffic violation, but the driver later identified as Jeffrey L. Marvin of Valparaiso drove away from the deputy. A pursuit followed into adjacent Starke County.

Police say two Marshall County deputies fatally shot Marvin there after he allegedly drove toward officers who had exited their vehicles. The truck also collided with two Plymouth Police Department vehicles and a Marshall County Sheriff’s Department vehicle.

Marvin was taken to Memorial Hospital in South Bend, where he died.

The identity of the involved deputies will be made at a later date, state police said in a news release.

