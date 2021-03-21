2 killed, 1 seriously injured in Tippecanoe County crash

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) – Two people are dead and one person is seriously injured following a Sunday morning crash in Tippecanoe County.

According to the Tippecanoe County Sheriff’s Office, just before 5 a.m., deputies responded to the 8700 block of U.S. Highway 231 North for a two-vehicle crash.

Deputies said that a silver 2016 Chevy Equinox, driven by 21-year-old Jordyn Bise, was headed north on U.S. 231 North when the vehicle, for an unknown reason, crossed the center line. The Equinox, after crossing the line, hit a southbound white 2011 Chevy Silverado, driven by 64-year-old Helen Probasco, head-on.

Bise, who was ejected from the vehicle at the time of the crash, was killed in the crash. Helen Probasco also sustained fatal injuries. A passenger in the Silverado, 66-year-old Michael Pabasco, was seriously injured and was flown to St. Vincent Hospital in Indianapolis for treatment.