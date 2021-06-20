Indiana News

2 killed, 4 injured in South Bend shootings

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WISH) — Two people were killed and four more were injured in two separate shootings in South Bend early Sunday morning.

Dave Wells, assistant commander of the St. Joseph County Metro Homicide Unit, says five people were shot at a bar hosting an “advertised party” at Heritage Square in Granger. Officers were dispatched to the scene around 4 a.m. and believe multiple weapons were discharged.

Victor Kyle Jr., 26, was killed while four other people suffered injuries that do not appear to be life-threatening.

About an hour later, a second shooting was reported near the intersection of North Olive Street and Elwood Avenue that killed 41-year-old Charles Edwards.

Wells says the shootings do not appear to be related and no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information about either incident should call the County Metro Homicide Unit at 574-235-5009 or Crime Stoppers at 574-288-7867.