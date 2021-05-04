Indiana News

2 killed in Kosciusko County crash

Scene of a fatal crash in Kosciusko County on May 3, 2021. (Provided Photo KCSO)

KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) – Two people are dead following a Monday morning crash in Kosciusko County, according to the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office.

Around 10:45 a.m., deputies were called to a three-vehicle crash on State Road 15, south of County Road 1000 North.

Deputies said a Nissan, driven by 77-year-old Ray Frost, was traveling north on State Road 15 when he attempted to pass.

While attempting to pass, Front’s Nissan hit a southbound Pontiac, driven by 26-year-old Ciera England.

After striking the Pontiac, Frost’s Nissan continued traveling north in the southbound lane where he struck a Honda minivan, which was driven by 51-year-old Mary Velazquez.

It was during the collision between the Nissan and the Honda van that Frost was partially ejected. Frost became pinned underneath his SUV.

Both Frost and Velazquez were pronounced dead at the scene.

While a condition was not provided for England, deputies said she complained of pain to her head.