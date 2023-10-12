2 men arrested in Henryville for dealership car theft

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. — Two southern Indiana men were arrested Wednesday afternoon for stealing a truck from a Henryville dealership, according to police.

On Oct. 5, Hill’s Auto Sales reported a stolen Ford F-350 truck that was taken off of their lot in the early morning of Oct. 1.

Indiana State Police Detective Mike Bennet of the Sellersburg Post began an investigation in which he located and reviewed surveillance footage in the area. The investigation led Bennet on Wednesday to arrest Derius Bell, 30, of Floyds Knobs, Indiana, and Quincy Bumpass, 19, of Clarksville, Indiana.

Both men were preliminarily charged with motor vehicle theft and were transported to Clark County Jail.

The stolen truck was located in Crawford County and was returned to the dealership it was stolen from.