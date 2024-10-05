Search
2 men on motorcycle found dead after crashing into trees

A view of the intersection of Cedar Lake Road and Whitcomb Court in unincorporated Crown Point, Indiana, in May 2024. (Provided Photo/Google Street View)
by: Gregg Montgomery
CROWN POINT, Ind. (WISH) — Two men who had been riding a motorcycle Friday were found dead after it left the road and crashed into two trees, the Lake County sheriff says.

Mark Bardenson, 32, and Nicholas Jones, 29, both of Hebron, died in the crash.

Lake County Sheriff’s Department was alerted to the crash about 5:30 a.m. Friday in the 12800 block of Whitcomb Court in unincorporated Crown Point. That’s in a housing addition just off Cedar Lake Road near West 129th Court, and east of Hidden Lake.

Sheriff Oscar Martinez Jr. said in a late Friday afternoon post on the department’s app that a crash reconstruction team was continuing to investigate.

