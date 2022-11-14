Indiana News

2 minors lead police on chase in stolen vehicle, crashes

A logo for the Fort Wayne Police Department. (Provided Photo/Fort Wayne Police Department Facebook)
by: Daja Stowe
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WISH) –Two minors were arrested Saturday afternoon in Fort Wayne after leading police on a chase with a stolen vehicle, after crashing into another, according to police.

At around 4:57 p.m. Sunday, detectives were patrolling near E. Creighton Ave and Smith St. when they noticed a stolen vehicle. When police attempted to stop it the two minors then continue to drive away. Leading police on a chase and then crashed into another vehicle taking out the traffic lights at the intersection of Lafayette and Washington.

The two minors began to run away but were caught shortly after by police.

The driver of the other car that was hit was not injured. The minors were taken to a local hospital for precaution and were in good condition.

Any charges for the two minors will be decided at a later time.

