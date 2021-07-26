Indiana News

2 passengers burned as boat catches fire on northern Indiana Lake

SYRACUSE, Ind. (AP) — Two women suffered second-degree burns when the boat they were on caught fire on a northern Indiana lake.

Indiana’s Department of Natural Resources said Sunday in a release that a preliminary investigation shows the fire started about 2:55 p.m. Saturday on Lake Wawasee near Syracuse when the owner attempted to start the vessel after fueling.

The eight people onboard made it to shore.

The two injured passengers were taken to a hospital burn center.

Firefighters kept the blaze contained to the boat before it sank.