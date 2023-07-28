Search
2 kayakers rescued after storms strand them on Indiana’s Whitewater River

by: Kyla Russell
NEW TRENTON, Ind. (WISH) — Two stranded kayakers were rescued from an island on the Whitewater River on Friday, according to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources.

At 5 a.m., first responders were sent to an island on the river near the unincorporated community of New Trenton in Franklin County.

Upon their arrival, they rescued 47-year-old Andrew Wissing and 39-year-old Katy Noonan of Sardinia, Ohio.

According to an initial investigation, the two had been kayaking on Thursday when they stopped for the night on the island.

Storms hit the area causing water levels to rise and wash their kayaks away.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing.

