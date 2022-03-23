Indiana News

2 Rochester men arrested after being found in apartment with pound of meth

ROCHESTER, Ind. (WISH) — Two Rochester men were arrested after they were found in an apartment housing approximately a pound of meth, Indiana State Police said Wednesday.

ISP received information about possible drug activity in the 200 block of Northgate Circle and started an investigation. That is the address for the Northgate Apartments.

A search warrant was served Monday, according to ISP.

Seth Newcomb, 24, and Lazarus Hernandez, 20, were at the apartment when police entered.

Police say cocaine, heroin, THC vape cartridges, two long guns and drug paraphernalia were found during the search in addition to the meth.

Newcomb and Hernandez are charged with dealing methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, dealing cocaine, possession of cocaine, dealing heroin, possession of heroin and possession of drug paraphernalia.