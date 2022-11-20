Indiana News

2 saved, 1 dead after warehouse fire in Richmond

RICHMOND, Ind. (WISH) — Two people were saved and one person died from a warehouse fire in Richmond Saturday morning, according to the Richmond Fire Unions Facebook post.

The Richmond Fire Department responded to reports of a vacant warehouse on fire at 10:14 a.m. Saturday, on the 600 block of South J St. When firefighters arrived to the scene there were reports of people inside the building.

Two people were spotted in the window of the building and firefighters were able to remove them safely without incident.

The two people told firefighters that there was a third person last seen in the location of where the fire started and where the roof had already collapsed.

Crews searched inside for the third person and performed interior attacks, conditions became extreme, according to the Facebook post.

All units were instructed to evacuate the building. The fire was able to be brought under control and eventually stopped.

Firefighters were able to confirm the fatality of the third person trapped inside. The name of the deceased has not been released.