Indiana News

2 slain at Indiana gas station; police shoot, wound suspect

NEW ALBANY, Ind. (AP) — Authorities say a man fatally shot two people at a gas station in southern Indiana and took a woman at a restaurant hostage before officers shot and wounded him as he drove toward them.

Indiana State Police Sgt. Carey Huls says the man was arrested Monday morning after police opened fire at the vehicle.

The woman was able to flee the vehicle before it was driven toward officers.

Earlier Monday, a man and woman were slain outside the gas station in New Albany, across the Ohio River from Louisville, Kentucky.

Both the suspect and the woman were taken to a hospital with undisclosed injuries.