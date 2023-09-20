2 stabbed, 1 arrested overnight in Richmond

One person was taken into custody after Richmond, Indiana, police found a man and woman stabbed early Wednesday.(Provided Photo/Richmond Police Department via Facebook)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — One person was taken into custody after police in Richmond found two people stabbed early Wednesday morning.

Stephen Centers, 25, is accused of stabbing a man and woman at home near North A Street and U.S. 27, the Richmond Police Department said on Facebook.

Around 2 a.m., officers were called to a stabbing at a home in the 200 block of North 10th Street, a few blocks east of the Whitewater River.

Police arrived at the residence and found the two victims. Both were taken to local hospitals for treatment.

During the initial investigation, police identified Centers as a possible suspect. He was arrested on preliminary charges of battery with a deadly weapon and transported to the Wayne County Jail.

Richmond police did not say what led to the stabbing.

Anyone with information was asked to contact the Richmond Police Department at 765-983-7247.