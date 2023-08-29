2 students face intimidation charges after ‘vague threat’ against Indiana high school

CHESTERTON, Ind. (WISH) — Two students are facing a delinquency charge of intimidation in connection with a “vague threat” made Tuesday morning against Chesterton High School, police say.

The Chesterton Police Department says the threat was made to the Duneland School Corporation’s new “Say Something Anonymous Reporting System,” prompting school staff and police to investigate.

Officers and staff learned that the tip left on the new reporting system was not credible and there was no threat to school safety.

“During the swift investigation this morning, two students (juveniles) were found to be responsible for the false tip. After consulting with Porter County Prosecutor Gary Germann and his staff, the two students have since been charged with intimidation,” CPD said in a statement.

Police did not disclose the nature of the threat.

“Reporting false threats or accusations disrupt the educational process and there are serious school and legal consequences for individuals who falsely report. The students responsible for this threat have been criminally charged. In accordance with Indiana law, they will be recommended for expulsion from Chesterton High School for the remainder of the school year. We understand that these situations can be unsettling, and we appreciate your patience and cooperation throughout this process. It is essential that we continue to prioritize the safety of our campus and maintain a vigilant and proactive stance when it comes to security. Thank you for your support.” CHS Principal Brent Martinson said in a release

Chesterton, Indiana is 161 miles north of Indianapolis.