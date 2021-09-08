Indiana News

2 students taken in after report of active shooter at NW Indiana school

SCHEREVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — Two students were taken in for questioning Wednesday after a high school in northwest Indiana was placed on lockdown on a report of an active shooter.

Superintendent Larry Verraco said in a phone messages to families that was shared on Twitter that two students were taken in for questioning and no shots were fired.

Lake Central School Corp. also posted on Twitter that all students and staff are safe.

St. John Police Department say they received a call about an active shooter at Lake Central High School shortly before 11 a.m. The school is about 10 miles southwest of Gary.

No injuries were reported, according to police.

St. John Police Department spokesman Roger Patz says officers conducted a room-by-room search at Lake Central High School on Wednesday morning.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.