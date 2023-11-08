2 teen boys arrested on gun charges in Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WISH) — Two boys, ages 15 and 17, were arrested Tuesday on gun charges after an “Armed Disturbance” caused a lockdown at an elementary school, Fort Wayne Police Department says.

The teens, who was not identified in a news release from the police department, each face charges of unlawful carrying of a handgun near a school; dangerous possession of a firearm by a juvenile; and resisting law enforcement.

Sgt. Jeremy Webb says in the release that officers were called just after 3 p.m. Tuesday to the 3000 block of South Hanna Street. The teens were found near the corner of Eckart and John streets, which is next to Weisser Park Elementary School and Weisser Park.

The teens were caught after a short foot pursuit. Two handguns were found along the path of the foot pursuit.