Indiana News

2 teenage boys charged in fatal shooting of Terre Haute girl

(Carsten Rehder/picture alliance via Getty Images)
by: Associated Press
Posted: / Updated:

TERRE HAUTE. Ind. (AP) — Two teenage boys have been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of a 15-year-old girl in Terre Haute.

Vigo County Prosecutor Terry Modesitt said he has requested a 15-year-old boy’s case be waived to adult court in connection with the slaying Friday of Chloe Carroll of Terre Haute.

The boy faces initial charges of murder, attempted murder, aggravated battery, criminal recklessness and possession of a firearm without a license.

Police say a 17-year-old also was arrested, on charges of possession of a firearm by a child, possession of marijuana, theft of a firearm, and unauthorized entry to a motor vehicle.

First responders found Carroll in a parked vehicle early Friday morning.

© 2021 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Italian Street Festival returns to Indy with more than 25 Italian dishes

Indy Style /

‘This is how I’m going to die’: Officers tell Jan. 6 stories

Politics /

Indy Dog Whisperer: 3 tips for preventing your dog from running out the door

Indy Style /

Scientist shows how vaccination works in a way kids can understand

Indy Style /


 
Copyright 2021 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.
Pixel Image