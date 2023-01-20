Indiana News

2 teens charged in Tippecanoe School Corporation bus vandalism

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WISH) — The Lafayette police say its department along with the help of Tippecanoe County officials have charged two teenagers for vandalizing several school buses in 2021.

According to police, the two suspects were the same teens that were arrested on Jan. 5 for the Olympia Drive arson in Lafayette.

Police say the two 16-year-old males drove and crashed several decommissioned buses, damaging a school playground in August at Wea Ridge middle and elementary school. Both teens have been charged for their involvement in the vandalism of the buses.

Charges cannot be released because both are under the age of 18. Both teens remain in a secure detention center.