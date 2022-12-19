Indiana News

2 teens dead after crashing smart car in Tipton County

(WISH Photo, File)
by: Daja Stowe
Posted: / Updated:

TIPTON COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) — Two teenagers were killed in a single-vehicle crash early Sunday morning in Tipton County.

Shortly after 2 a.m., police responded to reports of a single-vehicle crash at the intersection of State Road 19 and Division Rd. That is just 42 miles north of Indianapolis.

According to Tipton County Coroner Bob Nichols, the two teens were traveling in a smart car at high speed when the driver lost control, causing them to rollover, ejecting both from the vehicle.

When police arrived, Connor Gavin Petro, 18, of Sheridan and Adam Michael Gordon Johnson, 17, of Kokomo were pronounced dead at the scene.

© 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

New York City says it needs $3 billion from federal government in coming years to respond to asylum seekers

National /

James Cameron wants to put debate around Jack’s death in ‘Titanic’ to rest ‘once and for all’

Entertainment /

Calm wind for Monday, watching a system late week

Weather Blog /

Sam Bankman-Fried to appear in court Monday to drop extradition fight

National /


 
Copyright 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.