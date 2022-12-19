Indiana News

2 teens dead after crashing smart car in Tipton County

TIPTON COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) — Two teenagers were killed in a single-vehicle crash early Sunday morning in Tipton County.

Shortly after 2 a.m., police responded to reports of a single-vehicle crash at the intersection of State Road 19 and Division Rd. That is just 42 miles north of Indianapolis.

According to Tipton County Coroner Bob Nichols, the two teens were traveling in a smart car at high speed when the driver lost control, causing them to rollover, ejecting both from the vehicle.

When police arrived, Connor Gavin Petro, 18, of Sheridan and Adam Michael Gordon Johnson, 17, of Kokomo were pronounced dead at the scene.