2 theft suspects in custody after police told them to exit shoe store

ELKHART, Ind. (WISH) — A strip mall in Elkhart was the scene of heavy police activity for a time on Wednesday afternoon.

Two suspects in a vehicle theft were in custody after city, county and state police told them to exit a shoe store in the mall, the Elkhart Police Department says.

The male suspects have not been publicly identified. The department did not say whether the suspects were arrested.

The city’s 911 center shortly before 1:10 p.m. Wednesday received a call of a male pointing a gun at people from a vehicle near the Dollar General department store at Baldwin and Johnson streets.

Officers later found the vehicle, believed to be stolen, near the Shoe Carnival in the strip mall on East Elkhart County Road 6 just west of State Road 19/Cassopolis Street.

“The suspects allegedly entered the store, and law enforcement surrounded and called individuals out of the building,” Elkhart police said in a news release.

The two males who exited the shoe store between approximately 1:44 and 1:47 p.m. Wednesday were taken into custody. Their status on Wednesday night was unknown.

No injuries were reported.