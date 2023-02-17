Indiana News

2 traffickers of meth ice sentenced in Evansville to federal prison

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — Two traffickers of methamphetamine ice are going to federal prison, prosecutors say.

Donnell White, 47, of Louisville, Kentucky, was sentenced to 10 years, and Christopher Stafford, 37, of Princeton, Indiana, was sentenced to five years.

The U.S. Department of Justice says the pair pleaded guilty to conspiring to distribute methamphetamine.

Between Nov. 6, 2019, and Nov. 22, 2019, Stafford and White conspired together to distribute from 500 grams and 1.5 kilograms of methamphetamine ice, says a DOJ news release that referred to court documents.

Officers pulled Stafford over in Princeton on Nov. 20, 2019. Police searched the vehicle and found 190 grams of methamphetamine. Stafford later admitted to distributing additional methamphetamine that he purchased from White over a previous two-week period.

On Nov. 22, 2019, White agreed to sell 1 pound of methamphetamine to Stafford for $3,800. White also agreed to deliver it from Louisville, Kentucky, to Stafford’s home in Gibson County. Officers on the same day stopped Stafford on Interstate 64 and found 1 pound of methamphetamine in his vehicle.

In the DOJ news release, Michael Gannon, an assistant special agent in charge the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, gave credit the Princeton Police Department and Indiana State Police for their help in the case.