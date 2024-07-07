2-vehicle crash in Fort Wayne kills 2, seriously injures 2

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WISH) — Two people are dead and two others were seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash in Fort Wayne early Saturday morning.

At 4:05 a.m. Saturday, the Fort Wayne Police Department (FWPD) received a report of a two-vehicle accident that occurred at the intersection of South Lafayette Street and South Anthony Boulevard. FWPD officers and firefighters with the Fort Wayne Fire Department arrived to the scene, and found a gray sedan on fire and a white SUV in a ditch.

Two victims were found and pronounced dead at the scene. Two others were found and taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Investigators believe alcohol and speed were factors in the accident. The identities of the deceased victims were not immediately made available. The crash remains under investigation by the FWPD, the Allen County Coroner’s Office, and the Allen County Prosecutor’s Office.