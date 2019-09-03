2-year-old girl dies after being struck by vehicle in Grant County

GRANT COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) — A two-year-old girl has died after being struck by a vehicle while she was on a county road.

Investigators say they don’t know why Neveah Braggs of Upland was in the roadway at County Road 600 South near Grant County Road 1050 East. She was struck by a vehicle just before 7 p.m. Monday.

Deputies say the driver was not required to stop at the intersection and that neither alcohol or drugs are considered a factor in the crash.

Braggs was taken to Blackford Hospital but later died.