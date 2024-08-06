20-year-old dies in crash on State Road 37

An Indiana State Police car is shown in a July 2023 Facebook post. (Provided Photo/Indiana State Police via Facebook)

ENGLISH, Ind. (WISH) — A 20-year-old man died Monday afternoon in a car-SUV crash on a rural stretch of State Road 37 in Crawford County, Indiana State Police said Monday night.

Camiren J. Etienne, of Tell City, died at the crash scene from his injuries.

Police believe the crash happened as Etienne was southbound about 1:25 p.m. Monday on State Road 37 north of Bethany Church Road. That’s about 5 miles north of the I-64 interchange for Tell City and French Lick.

Etienne was driving a 2003 Buick car when a northbound SUV crossed the centerline for an unknown reason, state police believe. The car and SUV crashed head-on.

Brian A. Humphrey, 50, of French Lick, was driving the 2003 Chevrolet SUV. He was airlifted to University of Louisville Hospital in Kentucky. His condition was not provided in a news release from Indiana State Police.

The crash scene is about an hour’s drive west of Louisville, Kentucky.